PM congratulates Singhraj Adhana for winning Bronze Medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Singhraj Adhana for winning a Bronze Medal in shooting at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister lauded Singhraj Adhana’s remarkable success at the Paralympics. He also conveyed his best wishes for his future endeavours.

“Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India’s talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para,’ tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India’s talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/l49vgiJ9Ax — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2021

Earlier at the qualifying stage and starting from sixth position in the men’s 10m Air Pistol (SH1) final, Singhraj, scored a 9.0 in his fifth shot. This resulted in him falling to the second position after China’s Chao Yang surge ahead of him.

In the next round Singhraj was seen struggling as he could manage 10.7 but this ensured he remained in the top three positions. However at the last round he began by scoring 10.0s enabling him to hold on to his position.

The seesaw battle with his rivals continued in a contest between just four shooters. Singhraj was in fourth place. A 9.1 didn’t help him come closer to his bronze medal till China’s Lou Xiaolong shot 8.6 in his final shot. Singhraj gained a third position. This assured India of another bronze medal.