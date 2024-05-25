Logo

# India

PM appeals to voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers

In a social media post on X, he specially urged women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 25, 2024 3:13 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

”Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he appealed to those who are voting in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to vote in large numbers.

Describing India as “the most vibrant, active, and effective democracy,” Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that “Bharat is an example to the world” and urged everyone to fulfil their constitutional duty by exercising their right to vote.

The Vice-President and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar cast their votes in the elections at a polling booth set up at CPWD Service Center, North Avenue in New Delhi.
After casting his vote, VP Dhankhar said that “voting is both our duty and right ” in this grand festival of democracy.

