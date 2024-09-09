PM, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hold talks, 5 pacts signed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday held discussions on the entire spectrum of India-UAE bilateral relations and avenues to broaden the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to new and emerging areas.

Mr Modi received the Crown Prince at Hyderabad House where the two leaders discussed the future areas of cooperation that lie ahead. The Crown Prince is on a two-day official visit of India.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President welcomed him and expressed deep appreciation for the historically close and friendly relations between the two countries, underpinned by strong people to people ties.

After the delegation-level talks, the two countries signed five MoUs and agreements. These included an MoU between Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and the Nuclear Power Cooperation of India Limited (NPCIL) on operations and maintenance of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

An Agreement was signed for long-term LNG supply between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Another MoU was signed between ADNOC and India Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL).

A Production Concession Agreement was signed for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 between Urja Bharat and ADNOC and an MoU was signed between the Government of Gujarat and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) on food parks development in India.

India and UAE have in recent years deepened their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a wide range of areas including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education, and culture.

Remembering Bapu’s legacy, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Monday morning.

Continuing a historic tradition Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan planted a sapling at Rajghat, highlighting the India-UAE sustainability connect and Mahatma’s universal teachings.

The Crown Prince is the third generation leader from UAE to plant a sapling at Rajghat. Earlier former Prez Sheikh Zayed and Prez @mohamedbinzayed had planted saplings at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Crown Prince is accompanied by several Ministers from the UAE government and a business delegation. On Tuesday, he will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will take part.