Piyush Goyal assures industry bodies of Manipur to further the state’s growth story

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has assured industry bodies of Manipur steps to further the growth story of the State and said India’s growth story will not be complete without Manipur’s growth story.

He made the assurance at an interaction with representatives of different organisations of industry, trade, and commerce in the state last night at Imphal.

He said the Centre is aware of the big challenges in the growth of the remote area. Efforts have been made and special infrastructural development projects have been initiated for the promotion of industry, trade, and commerce in the region.

These include the North-East Industrial Development Scheme and sanctioning of Integrated Development and Promotion of Industrial Projects.

He however said the spirit of collaboration and competition is essential to further the growth of industry, trade, and commerce in the region.

He urged the industrial bodies to undertake cooperative ventures and start-ups to promote industry and commercial trade as well as share technology and common platforms to optimise the outcome of the efforts.

He said the North-East states will be taken care of to go on their own identity and not to rush either to Delhi or Kolkata for every issue.

The union minister also assured that his ministry will make every possible effort so that Manipur gets full advantage of the free trade agreement as the state is the gateway to Myanmar and ASEAN countries.

Manipur Commerce and Industries Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh; Secretary of Union Ministry of Textiles Upendra Prasad Singh; State Chief Secretary Dr. Rajesh Kumar and senior officials of the state commerce and industries department also attended the interaction session.

During the interaction, representatives of industrial unions of the state raised issues pertaining to the need for the introduction of a transit duty system, reduction in visa fees, the opening of trade-related offices e.g., DGFT, FIEO, EXIM BANK, RBI FOREX cells at Imphal, development of multi-model logistics park, transport subsidies to export and import traders, up-gradation of Imphal Airport with facilities of cold storage, Customs office, etc.