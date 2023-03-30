Pilot questions Gehlot govt on acquittal of convicts in blasts case

Casting doubts over the functioning of the Gehlot government’s Home Department in the wake of the acquittal of all four accused in the Jaipur serial blasts case, Sachin Pilot, Congress leader and former Deputy CM, said someone must have set off the blasts, how then the accused got away?

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sachin Pilot said, “Everyone knows the blasts took place and the accused were caught. If the accused were sentenced to death by the lower court and now they are released due to lack of proper investigation by the High Court, it is a serious matter. Action should be taken against those responsible.”

He further said, “We owe an answer to the victims, they have to get justice. If we are not able to ensure justice for them from the court, then there is some deficiency.”

Pilot said that the Home Department and the Law Department will have to see that even after awarding the death sentence, if the accused have been released due to the flawed investigation, it is a serious matter.

The investigation was not done properly, there were shortcomings. Those responsible should be investigated. It was the government’s responsibility to take this matter to its logical conclusion. I think that action should be taken in this matter with immediate effect, he contended.

On the ongoing private doctors’ strike against the Right to Health Bill, he said, “Both sides should leave their stubborn stand on the strike. Such a confrontation is not happening for the first time, but this matter is very poignant and affects the patients of the state. Laws were made by giving many universal health schemes and rights. In this act too, a middle way should be found”.

“I think that the intention of the government may be right that all people should get a universal health scheme, but in the present condition, the patients are suffering terribly due to the doctors’ strike and it is the responsibility of all of us,” he added.