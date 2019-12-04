As the Supreme Court granted bail to the former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, his son Karti Chidambaram expressed happiness and welcomed the decision with a “phew,” Congress party said, “Truth finally prevails”.

“Phew. At last after 106 days,” tweeted Karti Chidambaram on the release of his father.

Phew. At last after 106 days 🙂 — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 4, 2019

“Truth finally prevails #SatyamevaJayate,” tweeted the party from its official handle.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commented on the delay in granting bail. He said, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” The bail should have been granted much earlier.”

Several party leaders welcomed the order granting bail to Chidambaram who has been in custody for 105 days, with his lawyer and Congress colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi describing the ruling as “excellent light after a rather long tunnel”.

Singhvi termed the order “balanced”, “nuanced” and “comprehensive” and a great order in favour of human rights and balanced jurisprudence while Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot echoed the party to say truth had prevailed.

The Supreme Court while granting bail directed Chidambaram to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakhs along with two sureties of the same amount. Chidambaram has also been ordered not to travel abroad without the court’s permission.

On November 28, the top court had reserved the order on the petition filed by former finance minister Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The Delhi High Court had on November 15 rejected his bail plea in the INX media case stating that prima facie the allegations are serious in nature and P Chidambaram played a “key and active role” in the money laundering case.

The apex court set aside the Delhi High Court’s verdict denying bail to the former Union finance minister.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22. His arrest came after the Delhi High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail. He was in between arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16.

Congress veteran Chidambaram is under probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED over alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to INX Media for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Union Finance Minister.