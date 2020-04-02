Delhi Police has arrested a PhD student of Jamia Millia Islamia University for his alleged role in the massive violence that broke out in parts of Delhi in February.

The arrested student, Miran Haider, is also the head of the Delhi youth wing of jailed politician Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In February, violence broke out in northeast Delhi between two groups on contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), as two groups, one in favour and another in against of the Act, clashed.

At that time, US President Donald Trump with his family was also on a visit to India making the protest sensational in global media as well.

As per the reports, over 50 were dead and over hundreds injured due to the violence that went for straight four days.

According to Delhi Police, WhatsApp was used to organise goons from Uttar Pradesh as well as to identify the area of the target.

The violence had left the area like a war-zone as many houses and shops were burned and mobs clashed with the police. There was no effect on the violence despite PM Modi’s repetitive appeals to stop it and maintain ‘peace and brotherhood’.

Some protesters were even seen with a gun, an act which was recorded on camera and police proceedings went likewise.

In connection with the violence, seven people including the brother of sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain were arrested last month.

The family of IB officer Ankit Sharma, who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s riot-hit Chand Bagh area, has accused Hussain of being behind the killing.

As allegations piled up, Hussain also put out video statements claiming his innocence.

Later, while addressing Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had praised the Delhi police for handling the situation when clashes broke out in northeast Delhi last month.

Praising the Delhi Police he had said, the violence was confined to 4 per cent of the city’s area, 13 per cent of its population and ended within 36 hours.