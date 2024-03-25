RJD leader Lalu Yadav celebrates Holi with his wife Rabri Devi and daughters Rohini Acharya, Misa Bharti

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated Holi with his wife Rabri Devi and daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti in the national capital. The RJD supremo also extended wishes to everyone on the occasion.

In a post on X, Lalu Yadav said, “Best wishes to all the countrymen on Holi, the festival of love, joy and colours. Come, let us all together, on this auspicious occasion of Holi, take a pledge to never let the spirit of unity, integrity, constitution and democracy of the country fade away and resolve to keep the nectar of mutual love and brotherhood alive among ourselves at all costs. May this festival of Holi fill your life with all the colors of progress, progress and prosperity. May the bright colors of happiness, the bright colors of happiness always fill your lives with joy and happiness.”

Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav wished for development and change in his post on X “Color of employment, progress and harmony The color of job, development and change! May every family be colored with the colors of job and prosperity, May every Bihar resident be drenched in the colors of a happy life! May this Holi usher in a happy change in your life. Let us start a new chapter that will make Bihar progress.”

In Patna, Lalu Yadav’s elder son and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav also celebrated the festival at his residence and extended his heartfelt wishes to the people on the occasion of Holi.

Speaking to ANI, Tej Pratap said, “Greetings on the occasion of Holi. Elections have their own place, Holi has its own.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also wished the people of the state “Congratulations and best wishes on the festival of colours, Holi. Holi is a symbol of social harmony. May this holy festival bring new colors of happiness in the lives of the people of the state. Celebrate the festival of Holi with love, brotherhood and harmony.”

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Lalu Yadav’s daughters, Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti, are likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Rohini Acharya could contest the election from Saran and Misa Bharti from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, according to sources. The RJD is yet to announce its candidates as alliance talks with the Congress have not concluded.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, is being celebrated on Monday.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called ‘Holika Dahan’, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent considerable time in the region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also reflects the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love