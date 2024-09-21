Petition against PM’s election from Varanasi: Hearing on Oct 18

One Vijay Nandan, who filed a petition against Prime Minister Modi’s election from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, has been given time by the Allahabad High Court to seek legal advice. The court has also sought an affidavit on the delay in filing the petition. Now the case will be heard on October 18. The order was given by a single bench court of Justice Soumitra Dayal Singh on Friday.

The petitioner has accused the Election Commission that his nomination papers were rejected to give an electoral advantage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the election petition, there was a demand to cancel the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declare the nomination of the petitioner valid, and hold re-election on the Varanasi seat. Besides, demand has also been made to give appropriate compensation and take action against the returning officer.

During the hearing, the court found that the election petition was first presented on September 3. The reporting section has filed the report 19 days after the deadline. However, an application has been submitted for condonation of delay. The court also asked the petitioner whether he wanted to take legal opinion on this aspect or wanted to take time. The petitioner asked for time.

On this, the court ordered the petition to be listed on October 18. The petitioner is a resident of Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh. He had filed nomination papers from Varanasi in the last Lok Sabha elections.

But his nomination was canceled without assigning any reason. Based on this, he filed an election petition making the district election officer, Varanasi, and PM Narendra Modi along with the Chief Election Commission as defendants.