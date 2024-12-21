People will give a befitting reply to Modi govt if TN is not accorded its legitimate rights’: Stalin

If the BJP-led Union government fails to correct its course and continues to deny Tamil Nadu its legitimate rights, the people of the state will once again give a befitting reply at the appropriate time, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin warned on Saturday, accusing the BJP of turning parliamentary democracy into a farce.

“Even after the DMK MPs forcefully raising the pressing issues facing the state in Parliament, it becomes certain that the Union government could not continue with its stepmotherly and discriminatory treatment meted out to Tamil Nadu and its people,” the Chief Minister said in a statement. The BJP should be prepared to face the wrath of the people of Tamil Nadu at the opportune moment if it fails to change its course, he added.

As the voice of the entire state, he was proud that party MPs, including Kanimozhi, A Raja, and TR Baalu, had highlighted the rights of the state and their stiff opposition to the anti-democratic One Nation One Election would have reached the Prime Minister’s ears loud and clear. According to him, their performance during the winter session of Parliament was creditable as the whole country is watching what stand the DMK takes on critical national issues and this is enough evidence of the growth of the Dravidian movement with a legacy of a century.

“Be it the Adani issue or the Manipur situation, the Prime Minister, who is accountable and is bound to answer, maintained a stoic silence and was a mute spectator to the BJP members disrupting the proceedings and turning democracy into a farce. It was very much evident that the BJP MPs were bent on disrupting with the sole intention of not allowing any discussion on the government’s failures. The DMK, a democratic movement, is worried about constructive work being a rarity in Parliament under the BJP dispensation,” read the statement. It is unfortunate and agonising that during the winter session, constructive business in the Lok Sabha was 54.5 percent and in Rajya Sabha 40 percent, it added.

“The winter session is proof of how parliamentary democracy has been torn asunder under the BJP rule in the 75th year of our proud Constitution. The Union Home Minister himself insulting and abusing the architect of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar exposes the upper caste fascist face of the BJP. On the one hand, carrying out celebrations for the Constitution and on the other abuse of its architect is the deceptive politics of duplicity of the BJP,” Stalin charged.