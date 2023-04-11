People routed traditional political parties for their anti-people, anti-Punjab stance: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the people of the state have routed out the traditional political parties because of their anti-people and anti-Punjab stance.

Addressing the gathering after inspecting the ongoing work at Panj Pyara Park at Sri Anandpur Sahib, the CM said the traditional political parties are envious of him because they are not able to digest that the son of a common man is governing the state effectively.

He said these political parties and their leaders have always promoted their own progeny but the people of the state have elected those from the common families to serve them.

Slamming the Shiromani Akali Dal leadership for ignoring the development of the sacred cities, the CM said though the SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had always made tall claims but he had not done anything tangible for development of these cities.

He said due to the misdeed of the Akali leadership the people of the state had shown them the door by trouncing them badly. Mann said Badals had given paramount importance to their own vested interests by ignoring the state and its people.

The CM said the state government has dedicated more than 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state to impart quality health services in the state. He said these clinics are providing world class treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people free of cost.

Mann said so far 21.21 lakh patients have benefited from these Aam Aadmi clinics adding that lakhs of patients have undergone free tests in merely a few months.

The CM said that in a major relief to the farmers of the state the state government has announced 25 per cent upward revision in the compensation for the crop loss to the farmers.

He said in case the loss is more than 75 per cent, then the state government will compensate the farmers with Rs 15,000 per acre. Mann said the motive is to ensure the well being of the farmers at all costs adding that special Girdawari is going on in state and the compensation will be disbursed before Baisakhi.

Earlier, the CM dedicated the newly renovated Guru Tegh Bahadur Museum to the masses and exhorted the people to uphold and emulate the high ideals of secularism and humanitarianism embodied by the Ninth Sikh Guru.