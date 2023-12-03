People rejected negative campaign of Cong in Chhattisgarh, MP, Rajasthan: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP unit president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have rejected the negative campaign of the Congress in the Assembly polls.

Reacting to the results of the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Delhi BJP chief said: “The people of the heartland states have totally rejected the negative campaign of the Congress party.”

Attacking the Opposition, Sachdeva said: “The entire Opposition had campaigned against Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have expressed their faith in Modi.”

People, especially the women and youth have expressed faith in the Prime Minister, he added.

Sachdeva said that even the people of Telangana have opened the gates of the state for BJP with a substantial vote percentage as well as increased number of seats.

The BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh and dislodged the ruling Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the grand old party ousted K Chandrashekar-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana in the Assembly elections the results of which were declared on Sunday.