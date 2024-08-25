People of Delhi will give a resounding response: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said that the people of Delhi will deliver a resounding response to the councilors, who have joined the BJP. The party stands firm with honesty, patriotism and is ready to face jail rather than bow down in front of the BJP, it added.

Earlier today five AAP councilors joined the BJP in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva and other saffron party leaders.

The AAP further stated that it would not be intimidated by the BJP’s poaching techniques as it follows the path of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.

It added that “no matter how many dirty tricks the BJP adopts their security deposits will be forfeited in the elections.”

Earlier in July this year, AAP MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar and MLA Rajkumar Anand had joined the BJP. Anand, who was a minister in the AAP government, quit the AAP over the issues of alleged corruption within the party.