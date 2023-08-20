People have turned us from Vipaksh to Vikalp: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

आज हिसार में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्री राजीव गांधी जी की जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में सद्भावना दिवस मनाते हुए उन्हें सादर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की और 'विपक्ष आपके समक्ष' कार्यक्रम को संबोधित किया। आज इस जनसमुद्र के जोश और समर्थन को देखकर मैं दावे के साथ कह सकता हूं अब तक तक हम विपक्ष थे, अब… pic.twitter.com/tV5ktdReD7 — Bhupinder S Hooda (@BhupinderShooda) August 20, 2023 Advertisement

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, addressed a massive crowd at the Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh meeting in Hisar on Sadbhavna Diwas. The event, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, saw unprecedented enthusiasm and support from the people of Haryana. Roads leading to the venue in Sector 1-4, Hisar, were gridlocked with traffic, and the crowd outside the pandal outnumbered those inside.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda lauded the contribution of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in positioning India as a global IT superpower. Encouraged by the immense turnout, he stated that the opposition, or Vipaksh, has become the people’s choice, or Vikalp. Hooda announced plans to visit all 90 assembly constituencies in the state by year-end, underlining the opposition’s commitment to connecting with the masses.

The former Chief Minister criticized the state government, highlighting a decline in Haryana’s ranking since the 2014 Vidhan Sabha election. He pointed out that the state, which once ranked first in various aspects, now tops the list in inflation, unemployment, corruption, and debt. Hooda voiced concerns about issues like teacher shortages, doctor absences in hospitals, and vacant posts in government offices.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda on INC’s agenda:

Regarding development, Hooda outlined the Congress party’s agenda, emphasizing its commitment to fulfilling promises. He pledged to revoke schemes like Parivar Pehchan Patra and Meri Fasal Mera Byora, and ensure a pension of Rs 6,000 per month for the elderly. Additionally, he promised a gas cylinder for Rs 500 per family and 100-yard plots for SCs and Backwards. The creamy layer of the backward class would be increased, benefiting artisans with the Vishwakarma Karigar Yojana.

The Congress party aims to provide 2 lakh permanent jobs, reinstate the old pension scheme for employees, and address farmer debt relief and MSP guarantees. Furthermore, they plan to provide 300 units of free electricity for poor families.

State Congress President Ch. Udaibhan echoed Hooda’s sentiments, predicting a decline in the BJP-JJP alliance’s strength in the upcoming elections. He criticized the BJP’s unfulfilled promises and highlighted issues such as corruption in the Ayushman scheme. In addition, he underscored irregularities in infrastructure projects.

On the way forward:

MP Deepender Hooda presented resolutions during the meeting. He emphasized the need to break the arrogance of the BJP, respond to the JJP’s betrayal, and continue the struggle until the current government finds a replacement. He criticized the government for turning public dialogue programs into opportunities for public insult.

Deepender Hooda expressed concerns about Haryana’s decline in development rankings and its alarming unemployment rate. He emphasized that the government has failed to provide basic services and has escalated the living cost for common people.