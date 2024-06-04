People have placed their faith in NDA: PM Modi

In his first reaction to the Lok Sabha election outcome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that the people have placed their faith in NDA for a third consecutive time.

”This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the ‘Janata Janardan’ for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people,” Modi said in a post on ‘X’.

The PM said he salutes all BJP ”Karyakartas” (workers) for their hard work. ”Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts,” he added.

Advertisement

Hailing the BJP’s performance in the Odisha Assembly elections, the prime minister attributed the party’s success as a victory for good governance.

“Thank you Odisha! It’s a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha’s unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress. I am very proud of all our hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts,” Modi said in another post on X.

The prime minister also hailed the performance of the TDP-Jana and Sena-BJP alliances in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Modi said Andhra Pradesh has given an exceptional mandate to the NDA.

“I thank the people of the state for their blessings. I congratulate @ncbn Garu, @PawanKalyan Garu, and the Karyakartas of @JaiTDP, @JanaSenaParty, and @BJP4Andhra for this emphatic victory,” the Prime Minister said in another post on X.

“We will work for the all-round progress of AP and ensure the state prospers in the times to come,” he added.