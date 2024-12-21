Peace has returned to North-East in last 10 years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday emphasized the transformative changes in India’s North Eastern region over the last decade, asserting that peace has been restored in the region in the last ten years and the focus must now shift to building an industrial ecosystem.

Shah was addressing the 72nd North Eastern Council (NEC) Plenary in Agartala, Tripura, attended by key leaders, including Governors and Chief Ministers of the eight North-Eastern states.

“Peace has returned to the North East in the last ten years, marking the most significant development in the region,” Shah remarked.

Highlighting the Centre’s efforts, he noted that the NDA government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has signed over 20 peace accords, substantially reducing militancy and creating a conducive environment for progress.

Shah outlined the government’s new motto for the region: “Act East, Act Fast, Act First,” underscoring the need to establish an industrial hub in the North East.

“With the return of peace, investors are keen to foray into the region. The focus now should be on developing an industrial ecosystem that can make the North East a gateway for South Asia,” he stated.

The Home Minister cited examples of large-scale infrastructure development in the region over the past decade, including improved roadways, railways, and airports.

He assured that all ongoing projects would be completed within three years, emphasizing that the North East is no longer geographically or economically distant from Delhi.

While outlining the government’s commitment to industrial and infrastructural progress, Shah assured that safeguarding the North East’s unique cultural and ethnic diversity remains a priority. “Development must go hand in hand with preserving the region’s rich heritage,” he added.

Shah also highlighted efforts to resolve long-standing inter-state border disputes, citing successful agreements between Assam-Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya.

On flood management, he recommended that states replicate Assam’s innovative model of constructing large ponds to store floodwater and reduce damage.

Shah lauded Prime Minister Modi for bringing the North East into national focus and ensuring its integration into India’s development narrative. “The region has experienced unprecedented growth under PM Modi’s vision, making it a cornerstone of India’s Act East policy,” Shah stated.

The event was attended by Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with governors, chief ministers, and senior officials from the eight states.

The North Eastern Council, established in 1971, serves as the apex advisory body for the economic and social development of the region. Over the years, the Council has played a pivotal role in infrastructure development, fostering regional cooperation, and addressing inter-state issues.

Shah added that under the NDA government, the North East has witnessed a renewed focus, with significant investments in connectivity, energy, and industry.

The peace accords signed in the past decade have been instrumental in reducing insurgency and creating a stable environment for development.