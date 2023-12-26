PDS shop owners threaten indefinite strike

Public distribution system (PDS) in the state is likely to be stalled for an indefinite period from 1 January. Around 18,000 ration shop owners have threatened to organize ‘ration bandh’ in protest against the Central Government’s failure to ensure a minimum monthly income guarantee for every owner.

“We will announce our programme in connection with the proposed bandh across the state for an indefinite period from 1 January demanding the central government to ensure a minimum monthly income guarantee for each shop owner.

Owners of 18,000 ration shops will take part in the protest programme by shutting down their shops till our demand is met up by the Centre,” said Biswambhar Basu, national general secretary of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Association.

“The Union food ministry is shifting its responsibilities on state government and Union Territories without taking any initiatives on their own for enhancing our viabilities with a minimum monthly income guarantee for us. Many shops in Kolkata have already been closed down because owners are facing huge losses for years,” Mr Basu said.

“A ration shop owner gets a commission of Rs 95 per quintal in our state and it’s not adequate, after giving salary to employees, paying electricity bills and rents for the shop. The Centre is sitting silent on our financial crisis,” he said. The association members will also stage a dharna in front of the Khadya Bhaban on Mirza Ghalib Street 29 December in protest against the Centre’s reluctance to meet their demands.