Ration shops strike, crores of consumers affected

The Public Distribution System (PDS) in the state as well as the rest of the country was affected after owners of ration shops across the country began their pre-announced strike from Tuesday for an indefinite period.

Owners of around 18,000 ration shops in the state shut down their units as a part of their ‘Ration Bandh’ programme in protest against the Central Government’s failure to ensure a minimum monthly income guarantee for every owner. With the strike called by All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Association more than 80 crore consumers in the country would be affected under National Food Security Act (NFSA) till the ‘Ration Bandh’ is withdrawn.

“We will continue our strike till our demand is met by the Central government. The Centre will have to ensure a minimum monthly income guarantee around Rs 50,000 for each shop owner. Most of the owners of ration shops in the state and other parts of the country have taken part in the strike by shutting down their shops from today,” said Biswambhar Basu, national general secretary of the association.

“The union food ministry is shifting its responsibilities on to state government and union territories without taking any initiatives on their own for enhancing our viability with a minimum monthly income guarantee for us. Many shops in Kolkata have already been closed down because owners have been facing huge loss for years,” Mr Basu said. “A ration shop owner gets commission of Rs 95 per quintal in our state and it’s not adequate to run it, giving salary to employees, paying electricity bills and rent for the shop. The Centre is sitting silent on our financial crisis,” he said.

The association members have already staged a dharna in front of the Khadya Bhavan on Mirza Ghalib Street on 29 December in protest against the Centre’s reluctance to meet their demands. Ration dealers will also organise a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on 16 January. They will also march to parliament during the day demanding the Centre to pay Rs 50,000 for each owner as monthly income guarantee.