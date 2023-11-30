7-member committee formed in N 24-Pgns

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today constituted a sevenmember core committee to oversee affairs in North 24- Parganas to fill the void created by the arrest of former state food and civil supplies minister Jyotipriya Malick, allegedly in connection with the irregularity in the PDS scam.

Mallick used to be the vital cog and mainstay in the organisational machinery of the ruling party’s North 24-Parganas leadership. His arrest and his absence from the top of the district leadership had created a void and led to certain fissures within the party ranks in the district, said sources. Miss Banerjee was a bit concerned about the state of affairs in North 24-Parganas leadership in the absence of the minister.

The party chairperson had asked party leaders, particularly the monsters from the district to work in unison and keep a close watch on the party affairs in the district in the absence of Mallick. The seven-member committee comprises Tapas Ray, Rathin Ghosh Partha Bhowmick, Haji Nurul, Narayan Goswami, Biswajit Das and Sujit Bose.

She asked the leadership to settle internal bickering amicably. Chief minister had rallied behind Mallick even after his arrest and even praised him for his endeavour as the food minister to weed out fake ration cards allegedly done during the Left regime.