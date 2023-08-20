Pay-off to Kerala CM’s daughter: ED starts preliminary investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started a preliminary investigation into the monthly pay-off controversy involving the company of Kerala Chief Minister’s daughter Veena Vijayan.

The investigation is learnt to have started with the examination of complaints related to the pay-off received at the ED office in Kochi. The inquiry is against the individuals and entities on the record of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB) order.

The ED will examine whether the case is maintainable under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) or not. Veena Vijayan, her company and political leaders who received payment from the mining company CMRL are under investigation, it is learnt.

The Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB) has found that a total of Rs 1.72 crore was received by Veena Vijayan and her company Exalogic during 2017-20 from CMRL without providing any service to them.

BJP Kerala unit vice president Shobha Surendran on Saturday said the financial dealings of the company are under the scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).