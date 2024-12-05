Logo

Logo

# India

Patrolling along Indo-Pak border in Jammu

He was accompanied by Jammu’s senior superintendent of police Joginder Singh, SP Rural Brijesh, SDPO Domana Mudassir and BSF personnel.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | December 5, 2024 9:13 pm

Patrolling along Indo-Pak border in Jammu

Photo: SNS

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Shiv Kumar, on Thursday conducted joint patrolling at the Indo-Pakistan border along the River Chenab in the Jammu district.

He was accompanied by Jammu’s senior superintendent of police Joginder Singh, SP Rural Brijesh, SDPO Domana Mudassir and BSF personnel.

Security and Border Management Grid of various villages along the Chicken Neck Border in Gardkhal , Malabella and Sohan Kanachak was reviewed.They met the local people for better police-public coordination and timely information sharing with Police.

Advertisement

Security at other water bodies was also reviewed

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Farooq expresses concern on Ajmer shrine survey

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday expressed deep concern over the ongoing survey of the 800-year-old shrine of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif in Ajmer and emphasized its immense cultural and spiritual value.