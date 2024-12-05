Patrolling along Indo-Pak border in Jammu

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Shiv Kumar, on Thursday conducted joint patrolling at the Indo-Pakistan border along the River Chenab in the Jammu district.

He was accompanied by Jammu’s senior superintendent of police Joginder Singh, SP Rural Brijesh, SDPO Domana Mudassir and BSF personnel.

Security and Border Management Grid of various villages along the Chicken Neck Border in Gardkhal , Malabella and Sohan Kanachak was reviewed.They met the local people for better police-public coordination and timely information sharing with Police.

Security at other water bodies was also reviewed