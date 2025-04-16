J&K CM launches e-SEHAT app to revolutionize healthcare delivery

In a significant step towards digital healthcare transformation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday launched the e-SEHAT App, a comprehensive digital platform designed to streamline healthcare services across Jammu & Kashmir. The app is built to serve citizens, doctors, and medical professionals by offering a centralized solution for accessing a wide range of health services.

Commending the developers, the Chief Minister praised the app’s robust and inclusive framework. He urged the development team to enhance its user-friendliness and suggested the integration of new features—such as appointment systems from empanelled private healthcare institutions—to make the platform even more effective.

He further directed the concerned authorities to organize hands-on training workshops for staff to ensure they are well-acquainted with the application.

“Once the staff is trained, awareness campaigns can be launched to educate the public about the app and its benefits,” he stated.

To ensure effective implementation and monitoring, he called for regular reviews—weekly by the Secretary, Health & Medical Education; monthly by the Chief Secretary; and quarterly by the Minister In-charge—to assess the app’s performance and progress.

The launch event was attended by Minister for Health & Medical Education Sakeena Itoo, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Secretary Health & Medical Education (H&ME) Syed Abid Rashid, DG BISAG-N, principals of various Government Medical Colleges, medical superintendents, HoDs, and other concerned officials.

Earlier, Secretary H&ME Syed Abid Rashid delivered a detailed presentation outlining the app’s objectives, purpose, and target users.

He informed attendees that the department has developed a cutting-edge digital application aimed at guiding and supporting patients and their attendants in accessing healthcare facilities and services across both public and private sectors in Jammu & Kashmir.

According to Rashid, the ‘SEHAT’ app is a smart e-health solution that offers tele-diagnosis and first opinions for healthcare needs. Usable from home, offices, or hospitals, the app is especially beneficial in remote areas and caters to a broad spectrum of users including the general public, patients, healthcare professionals, medical students, and aspirants of medical and paramedical courses.

The app includes a wide array of features designed to improve healthcare access and delivery. It provides: institutional details including doctor availability, appointment booking, diagnostic and surgical services; digital health solutions such as tele-consultation, telemedicine, and emergency care, and public tools for health promotion, disease prevention, AI-powered symptom checking, health tracking, medication reminders, integration with wearable devices, and multilingual support.

It also has healthcare professional features including secure messaging, access to Electronic Health Records (EHR), prescription and billing management, lab results, academic content, and research tools; student support with access to academic course details, hostel accommodation info, library facilities, and student exchange opportunities, and helpline and emergency services including ambulance details and feedback mechanisms.

Secretary Rashid emphasized that the SEHAT app is aimed at strengthening collaboration between healthcare providers, patients, and insurers by improving communication and facilitating seamless access to healthcare resources.