Patna all set to host Opposition conclave on Friday

The stage is set for the first-ever mega Opposition meet of non NDA partners in Patna on Friday. The Bihar capital was epicenter of the Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan-led Movement – Total Revolution – in 1974 that paved the way for the ouster of the then Congress government at the Centre.

But this time around, the Patna conclave is to chalk out a joint strategy for the ouster of the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre. All prominent Opposition leaders are likely to formulate the common minimum programme (CMP) and an electoral strategy against the BJP for Lok Sabha 2024 elections i.e. ‘one against one’ candidate from a maximum number.

Though JDU leaders are optimistic about the plan that is not easy to implement at this stage, “we will try our level best to avoid ‘friendly contest’ from two or more Opposition parties from any seat to ensure direct fight”, said a senior JDU leader.

This crucial day-long meeting will not discuss vexed questions like who would be PM candidate and seat sharing. According to preliminary internal assessment, on at least 440 seats, they will try to field one candidate against one from the total 543 Lok Sabha seats. In this maiden meeting, they will try to arrive at a consensus on this one against one issue, said a party insider.

In the meantime, the man of the moment, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is indisposed. “State Finance Minister Vijoy Kumar Chaudhary told reporters that he suddenly fell sick on Monday evening. He had to cancel his trip to Chennai to invite his counterpart MK Stalin in the last minute. Instead he sent his deputy, Tejshwi Prasad Yadav, and Water Resources Minister Sanjay K Jha to personally invite Stalin for the Patna conclave, Chaudhary said.

The main venue of the marathon brain-storming session is Samvad Bhavan located on the premises of the official residence of Bihar CM, 1 Anne Marg, the highest security zone of the city.

All the VVIP guests will be state guests of Bihar government. They will be staying in the state guest house which is under a high security zone, located adjacent of CM’s residence.

It was West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s idea to hold the Opposition meeting in Patna. Banerjee, during her meeting with her counterpart Nitish Kumar in April, had suggested a meeting in Patna since it was the epicenter of the JP Movement way back in 1974.

According to sources, the two CMs – Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal – are reaching Patna on June 22 itself. Mamata will be arriving here on Thursday to exclusively meet RJD supremo Laloo Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar ahead of the meet.

Similarly, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh, AAP MP, will be arriving on June 22 at noon. During his stay, Kejriwal will be meeting with party workers. Former vice-president of AAP Manoj Kumar, while talking to reporters, said he would meet individually to garner support from all the Opposition members against an ordinance that has been a bone of contention with the Centre. A large number of party workers will accord him warm reception at the airport.

The likely attendees at the Opposition’s Patna conclave include Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC General secretary KC Venugopal, Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nation Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP president Mehboob Mudti, former UP CM Akhilesh Prasad Yadav, CPI leader D Raja, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

According to Congress legislative party leader in the assembly Shakeel Ahmad Khan, his leader Rahul Gandhi will be reaching party headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, straight from the airport. He will be visiting the party HQ after seven years. All the district presidents, office bearers will be present to receive the Congress leader, Khan said.

Nitish Kumar has made an elaborate arrangement to serve Bihari delicacies to all the visiting guests. Special arrangements have been made to provide Bihar’s famous ‘Litti Chokha’, Silao’s famous ‘Khaja’, Champaran Mutton, besides a variety of sweets.

Dozens of rooms are also booked in the state government circuit house and a posh hotel of the city. Posters and banners are littered around the city. The city is already abuzz with the G20 function from June 22-23.

However, BJP leader and former minister Shahnawaz Hussain sarcastically said: “Opposition leaders will only get “Litti Chokha” in Bihar and not the votes.

Twenty-four hours of the conclave, BJP chief JP Nadda will address a rally in Jhanjharpur parliamentary constituency in the Madhubani district.