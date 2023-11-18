Baba Ramdev inaugurates international conference on ‘Natural Medicine for Holistic Health’

On the occasion of Natural Medicine Day on Saturday, a two-day international conference on ‘Natural Medicine for Holistic Health’ was inaugurated by Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, the Chancellor of Patanjali University. Several other prominent people and natural healers under the joint aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH, National Yoga and Naturopathy Research Council, National Institute of Naturopathy and Patanjali University on the occasion of the sixth Natural Medicine Day.

Addressing the conference, Ramdev shed light on the various dimensions of natural medicine in the context of classical evidence as well as evidence-based evidence.

He said that Patanjali is a living carrier of nature and culture and that the practitioner of nature and culture can never get sick.

Patanjali University’s Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna also addressed the event and gave the message of a healthy life for everyone.

He informed that more than five hundred research papers have been published in world-renowned and peer-reviewed research journals by Patanjali Research Institute in the field of yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy.

Addressing the participants through a video message, Union AYUSH Minister Shri Sarbanand Sonowal described natural medicine as an art of living.

In the inaugural session, in his address as the chief guest, AYUSH Secretary Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kutecha gave information about the efforts of the Government of India in the field of natural medicine.

He said that there are endless opportunities for research as well as teaching and training in the field of natural medicine.

On this occasion, Sub-Director General, AYUSH Ministry Shri Satyajit Paul explained the important contribution of Mahatma Gandhi in the field of natural medicine. Padma Shri Dr. H.R. Nagendra, the Chancellor of S-Vyasa University, Bangalore, gave a concise address on the immediate and long-term effects of natural medicine, guiding the participants.

Patanjali University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mahavir Aggarwal also addressed in the conference, saying that nature is a divine source of energy and that holistic health can be achieved by applying it as a medical system.

On this occasion, Dr. Raghvendra Rao, the head of CCRYAN, also shared his thoughts. On this occasion, Dr. Nagendra Neeraj, Dr. Anurag Varshney, Sadhvi Devpriya, Swami Paramarthdev, Dr. Manjunath also put forward their views in technical sessions.