Parliament security breach mastermind Lalit Jha fled to Rajasthan: Delhi Police

The mastermind behind the entire conspiracy in the Parliament Security breach case Lalit Mohan Jha, had fled from the spot after making a video of the incident and spent the night with two friends in Rajasthan’s Nagaur, following which he came to Delhi, police said.

“Lalit Jha reached Nagaur in Rajasthan by bus. There he met his two friends and spent the night in a hotel. When he realized that the police were searching for him, he came back to Delhi by bus,” the Delhi Police said according to a preliminary investigation.

Lalit Jha is the key accused in Wednesday’s Parliament security breach which incidentally took place on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

Jha was arrested by the Delhi police following a massive manhunt on Thursday. According to the Delhi Police, “Lalit Jha came to the police station on his own after which the police arrested him and started an interrogation.”

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday granted seven days custodial remand of all four accused persons arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur on Thursday allowed all four accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi to Mumbai, Mysore, and Lucknow to probe and find actual motives behind their act.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused persons had purchased special shoes from Lucknow and canisters from Mumbai. This was a well-planned conspiracy and attack on the Parliament of India.

Police lawyers further submitted that the accused carried a pamphlet and declared Prime Minister Modi as a missing person and said the person who found him would be paid with money from the Swiss Bank.

The accused persons showed the Prime Minister like a proclaimed offender. Police informed the court that it had registered the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and had also added sections of stringent 16 (terrorism) and 18 (conspiracy for terrorism) of the UAPA Act.

Delhi Police stated in an official release, “All accused yesterday entered the Parliament using visitor passes and jumped from the gallery, which resulted in the hindrance during the Parliament proceedings.”

Thereafter, police stated in their plea that the accused needed to be taken to Lucknow, Mumbai and Mysore for custodial interrogation.

Meanwhile, police sources on Thursday said the four persons arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have taken common responsibility for the incident, adding that they were giving “rote answers” to the investigation team of the Delhi Police Special Cell in the matter.