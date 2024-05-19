1 injured in fire at Kalna building

A devastating fire broke out at a residential building that accommodates a shoe warehouse in Kalna town this morning.

Three fire tenders controlled the blazes after four hours. One fire officer Jhantu Ghosh from Bansberia, Mogra in neighbouring Hooghly fainted after inhaling toxic gas while combating fire and was shifted to the Kalna sub-divisional hospital immediately.

The house owner was trapped in the house that’d turned into an inferno and was rescued in a critical condition too, the police said.

The incident occurred at Chhotodeuri locality within Ward 14 of the Kalna town. Fire officials suspect electrical short-circuit on a cell phone tower erected atop the building caused the fire.