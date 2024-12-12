Pandemonium over trust move against chair forces RS adjournment

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday amid huge protests by the Opposition after Leader of the House J P Nadda tore into the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Congress leadership’s alleged nexus with US businessman George Soros.

Nadda lambasted Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge for criticising the Chairman at a press conference. He highlighted alleged name-calling and mimicking Dhankhar by Opposition MPs pointing out that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi did not issue any condemnation.

He also raised questions over the relationship between Sonia Gandhi and hedge fund tycoon George Soros triggering an uproar in the House leading to an adjournment of proceedings till 2 pm.

Speaking to reporters after the adjournment, Nadda said, “The Vice President of India is a constitutional post, his mimicry being done on the Parliament premises, with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi making a video of it and instigating him to continue reminded me of my college days. It is shocking that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi didn’t even utter a word against it. These people have hurt the democratic system many times.”

The BJP national president further criticised the Congress alleging that it seeks to delay and divert issues of national importance. He reiterated his demand for clarity on the alleged connection between Sonia Gandhi and George Soros. “Congress wants to delay and divert the issues. The countrymen are deeply disturbed to learn that a person named George Soros wants to destabilise the nation. The nation wants to know the relationship between Sonia Gandhi and George Soros. We will take this issue to the public,” Nadda stated.

Yesterday, Nadda said in the Upper House that senior Congress leadership’s links with the US billionaire should be discussed in the House as it is a matter related to India’s sovereignty and its security. He alleged that the INDIA bloc’s allegations against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar were a design to deviate from the issue.

Addressing a joint press conference of the INDIA parties in the Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that the Opposition was forced to table the no-confidence motion against Mr Dhankhar because he is the “biggest disruptor” of the Upper House. “His actions have hurt the dignity of India,” Mr Kharge contended.

When the House reconvened after earlier adjourments at 2 pm, the pandemonium prevailed in the Rajya Sabha. Former prime minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda said, “…For the first time in history, they (the Opposition) are bringing an impeachment motion against the Chairman. They are setting a new precedent; this is going to destroy our democratic system…”

Mr Kharge also spoke but nothing could be heard in the din. The House was adjourned for the day.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said Trinamool Congress Member Kalyan Banerjee should not have made a personal attack on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He said remarks on caste, religion, creed, and sex of a member should not be made.

Mr Birla said Mr Banerjee had apologised on the floor of the House and in writing as well and that he has accepted his apology. He also urged all members to “uphold the dignity” of the House by abstaining from engaging in personal attacks, fostering an atmosphere of respect and decorum.

The Trinamool leader had commented on Mr Scindia’s appearance on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted earlier amid an argument between BJP and Congress members over the George Soros issue.

When the House reassembled at 2 pm, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was taken up for discussion and passing.

Ever since the winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25 both the Houses of Parliament have been adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The session is expected to continue till December 20.