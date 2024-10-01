Panchayat, local bodies are first respondents for success of any Govt schemes: CAG Girish Chandra Murmu

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, on Tuesday said Panchayat and local bodies are the first respondents for the success of any Government schemes and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Highlighting the critical role of grassroots participation in achieving the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said, “We must recognize that citizens are the principal stakeholders in the development process.”

He was speaking here at One- and-Half Day Local Governance Synergy Conclave organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) through its Committee on Public and Government Financial Management (CPGFM).

Advertisement

“Without focusing on local participation, true progress cannot be achieved. This conclave goes beyond accounting; it is about Jan Bhagidari at all levels,” Murmu said during the inaugural session.

“At the local level, there is a lack of Accountants Officers for record keeping or maintaining accounts. Together with ICAI this Certificate Courses for Accountants of Panchayats and Municipal Bodies has been developed for capacity building and empowering citizens at the grassroot level,” he said.

“Further the credibility of ICAI for conducting the exam with highest integrity, itself gives credit to the certification through this course. I thank ICAI for partnering with us for financial literacy at the local level. This synergy must continue, and local bodies must continue to ensure sustainable growth and financial accountability across the country,” Murmu said.

On this occasion, CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President of ICAI, said, “Our collaboration with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to empower accounting at the local level underscores our dedication to nation-building. In the past ICAI ARF has helped Indian Railways to convert from Single accounting to double entry accounting system.”