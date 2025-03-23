Delhi Assembly Budget Session set to commence tomorrow

The five-day Budget Session of the eighth Legislative Assembly of Delhi will commence on Monday during which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be tabled in the House.

The maiden budget of the newly-elected BJP government is scheduled to be presented on March 25.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the Budget Session is a crucial period in the legislative calendar during which key financial and policy matters are discussed and decided upon.

He said the session is tentatively scheduled to run from March 24 to March 28, with provisions for extension if required. “In the Budget Session, the CAG report on the functioning of the DTC will be tabled in the House. This would be the third CAG report that will be tabled on Monday in the House,” said Gupta.

It may be mentioned here that in the first session of the eighth Legislative Assembly of Delhi, two CAG reports — one on the liquor policy and another on the health services were tabled in the Assembly.

The Speaker said he had issued directions to ensure decorum and efficiency during the session. He advised the members to adhere to the rules for submitting questions, resolutions, and special mentions. “The Assembly sittings will commence daily at 11 am, with a lunch break from 1 pm to 2 pm. The Question Hour, an essential platform for legislative scrutiny and accountability, will be held on March 24, 26, 27, and 28. Ministers will respond to queries related to various departments as per the allotted schedule,” as per the Assembly Secretariat.

Members wishing to raise matters of public importance under Rule-280 can submit their notices by 5 pm on the working day before the sitting, it said.

“The balloting process will determine the first 10 notices for discussion each day. Private Members’ Resolutions will be taken up on March 28, with notices required 12 days in advance,” the Assembly Secretariat said in a statement.

The Budget to be presented on March 25 will outline the government’s financial priorities and development agenda for the year, it said. “Lawmakers will engage in a detailed discussion on the budget on March 26 to analyse financial allocations and policy initiatives. The Assembly will deliberate and vote on the proposed budget on March 27,” the statement said.

March 28 has been designated for private members’ business, allowing legislators to introduce and debate resolutions and bills, it said.