Minister holds p review meetings in north Bengal

Pradip Kumar Majumder, minister-in-charge of the departments of panchayat & rural development and cooperation, has been conducting district-level review meetings across north Bengal, accompanied by concerned district officials and state ministers.

Mr Majumder chaired one such meeting in Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri, on 10 April. A similar meeting was held today at Dinabandhu Mancha in Siliguri.

Joining him at the Siliguri meeting were minister of state and current minister of agriculture marketing Becharam Manna, Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb, Darjeeling district magistrate Preeti Goel, chairman of the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad Arun Ghosh, and other distinguished officials.

The primary objective of the meeting was to strategise the comprehensive development of panchayat areas. Key discussions centered around the progress of various panchayat-level development projects, advancements in agriculture, and the strengthening of rural infrastructure. Direct exchanges with officials led to concrete decisions on how to more effectively implement development initiatives across the region.