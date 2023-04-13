Pakistani drone shot down in Rajouri

A Pakistani drone carrying currency and AK-47 ammunition into Indian territory was on Thursday shot down by the security forces along the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri district.

A massive search operation has been launched in the forest area to track down the terrorists for whom the consignment had been flown by Pakistan backed terror handlers.

Suspicious movement of an aerial object was noticed in Beri Patan and Siot areas of Sunderbani along the LoC last night after which the drone was brought down.

Giving details of the incident, defence spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said: “On the intervening night of 12-13 April, the alert troops of Indian Army in coordination with J&K Police recovered a drone crossing the Line of Control from Pakistan into Indian territory in Beri Pattan area of Sunderbani sector, District Rajouri.”

He said that 131 rounds of AK-47, five magazines and Rs 2 lakh in cash have been recovered. The search operations are currently under progress, he added.