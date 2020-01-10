In a shelling of mortar bombs at the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, two Army porters were killed and three injured on Friday, officials said.

“Today at about 1100 hours Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked shelling with mortars along LoC in Gulpur sector in district Poonch,” a defence spokesman said.

As per the officials, the Army porters were working in an area along LoC when the Pakistan Army shells hit them directly.

The injured have been hospitalised and efforts are on to recover the bodies of the two porters who were killed.

In a separate development, India has planned to install non-cut steel fence across the border on Pakistan side.

As per the reports, a single-row fence with loops of concertina wires on top is being erected at a 60-km border stretch in near Amritsar in Punjab.