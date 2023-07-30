Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that when Pakistan attacked Indian soldiers in Uri and Pulwama in 2019, they forgot that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister who replied suitably with a surgical strike unlike the meek response from “Mauni Baba” during UPA’s term.

“At Uri and Pulwama they (Pakistanis) had attacked the Army and CRPF, but they forgot that the UPA government is not in power, it is the BJP government in power. And not Mauni Baba Manmohan Singh, but Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister,” Amit Shah said. “In 15 days, our jawans conducted surgical strikes and air strikes, entered Pakistan’s home and eliminated the terrorists and tore apart their hideouts of these terrorists,” he added.

Attacking the Congress during the Booth President Sammelan, Amit Shah said that during the Congress-led UPA government, Pakistan used to conduct terrorist activities in the country by the government did not respond adequately.

“Earlier during the government of Sonia-Manmohan in 2004-14, Alia, Malia, Jamalia used to come from Pakistan, fire and bomb us and go. But the central government did not even respond,” Amit Shah said.

Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Amit Shah accused the Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh of not listening to the voice of the people from the state about Kashmir.

“Tell me, is Kashmir ours or not? Article 370 should have gone or not? Sreeman Bantadhar, you and Kamanath, listen to the people of Madhya Pradesh,” Amir Shah said while attacking the state Congress leaders.

Accusing Congress of keeping Article 370 in place for this long, Shah said, “The Congress has been nourishing Article 370 like a baby for the last 70 years. Madhya Pradesh, for the second time, formed the Bharatiya Janata Party government and on 5th August 2019, Modi ji abrogated Article 370 and integrated Kashmir with the rest of India.”

Taking a veiled dig at the newly minted INDIA alliance of the opposition parties, Shah asked, “Can anyone vote for those who opposed the abrogation of Article 370, even if they change their name?”

The Union Home Minister also slammed the Congress party for stalling the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for so many years saying that “Ram Lalla” used to stay “under the tent” for so many years.

“In Ayodhya, Ram Lalla used to be under the tent for so many years. For 550 years so many people died, but the Mandir for Ram Janmabhoomi was not built. The Congress party was stalling it forever. One morning, the decision of the court came and PM Modi performed the bhumi poojan of Ram Mandir,” Amit Shah said.

Addressing ‘Booth Sammelan’ in Indore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked the people of Madhya Pradesh for supporting them.

“I want to thank the people of MP from the bottom of my heart. I thank the people of MP for giving us their blessings and showering us with votes in the 2014 and 2019 elections,” he said.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.

However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in the latter half of this year. The Madhya Pradesh elections are expected to set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.