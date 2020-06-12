In a major flare up on the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistani troops on Friday targeted Indian civilian areas and military positions in the Rajouri and Poonch Sectors of Jammu and Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Pakistani troops have for the past few days been shelling the areas along the LoC but the intensity further increased on Friday.

The Indian Army strongly retaliated and destroyed several gun positions of Pakistan.

The continued cross-LoC shelling has triggered panic among the border residents whose houses have been damaged and cattle heads perished.

A soldier was martyred on Thursday and a civilian injured in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

Army spokesman, Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistani troops indulged in unprovoked mortar shelling in the Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch.

At about 4.15 pm, Pak intiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with Mortars along LoC in Kirni & Qasba sectors in District Poonch(J&K). Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Pakistani troops also targeted several places in the Kashmir valley.

Defence spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, said “in the morning hours Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur Sector of District Baramula by firing Mortars and other weapons. Befiting response is being given”.

Residents of the Mankote Sector in District Poonch witnessed indiscriminate shelling yesterday evening.

Pakistan Army’s media wing ISPR confirmed losses in its Jandrot sector due to retaliation by the Indian Army.

Four persons were injured in the Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara and Bamroch villages due to retaliation by Indian troops, the ISPR said.

Residents of villages along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch, Uri, Karnah and other places are annoyed in the delay in construction of bunkers as a result of which they do not have any safe place during mortar shelling by Pakistani troops.