Baramulla Police along with Army 3-Rajput and 53Bn CRPF on Saturday busted a Narco-terror module by arresting ten persons and recovered Arms and ammunition, 9Kg Heroin and cash from their possession.

On specific information, Baramulla Police along with Army and CRPF at a checkpoint established at Bandi Uri signalled a Maruti Swift vehicle to stop, but the person driving the vehicle tried to flee from the spot. However the alert joint party stopped the vehicle tactfully in which three persons were travelling.

They have been identified as Sajid Ahmad Shah, Sharafat Khan and Shahid Hussain. During checking, the joint party was able to recover some quantity of contraband substance (Heroin) and arms and ammunition along with cash from the vehicle. All the three persons were arrested.

Upon questioning, the officers learnt that the arms/ammunition & contraband substance (Heroin) was received from across the LoC to provide aid to the terrorist outfits. The accused persons also disclosed that some deliveries had been taken by some other parties.

In such series of actions, following persons identified as Reyaz Ahmad Hajam, Adil Bashir and Angraz Singh resident of Chadharpur Tehsil-Ajnala, District Amritsar Punjab were arrested. One Hyundai Verna, Scooty, cash and some contraband substance (Heroin) besides arms/ammunition were seized.

Police party from Baramulla also arrested four more accused persons from Jammu. They have been identified as Raman son of Prem resident of Housing Board Colony Ferozpur Punjab, Rohit son of Gopal Chand resident of Bastia border road Ferozpur, Punjab, Krishan son of Vijay Kumar resident of Bastia border road Ferozpur Punjab and Fayaz Ahmad Khan son of Mohd Ashraf resident of Keran Kupwara. From their possession, Indian currency worth Rs.16 lacs were recovered and an Eicher Canter truck was also seized.

The total incriminating materials recovered from their instance includes 10 Chinese grenades, 4 Chinese Pistols, 4 Pistol Magazine, 20 Pistol rounds, Indian Currency Rs.21.5 lacs, Heroine 9Kgs (worth ₹45 crores) and 2 Cheques (Amounting Rs.100,000). Besides, 3 vehicles.