Pak mission issues 3000 visas to Sikh pilgrims

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued around 3000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims to participate in the 552nd Birth Anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Pakistan from 17-26 November.

During their stay in Pakistan, the Sikh pilgrims would pay obeisance at different Gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdawara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Visas to the Sikh pilgrims have been issued under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, which provides for the visit of 3000 Sikh pilgrims from India for the Birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Thousands of Sikh Pilgrims residing in countries other than India would also be visiting Pakistan to attend the event, the Pakistani mission said in a press release.

The High Commission also wished a spiritually rewarding ‘yatra’ to the pilgrims visiting Pakistan on this occasion.

The issuance of a maximum number of pilgrimage visas is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for promoting visits to religious shrines in Pakistan, the press release said.