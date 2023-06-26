India summons senior Pak diplomat, lodges protest against attacks on Sikhs

India on Monday summoned a senior diplomat in the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the recent incidents of attacks on Sikh community members in the neighbouring country, sources said.

Four such incidents of attacks on Sikhs have taken place between April and June this year, and New Delhi is learnt to have taken a serious note of them, sources informed.

“India has demanded Pakistani authorities to investigate these violent attacks on the Sikh community with sincerity and share the investigation reports,” sources said.

On June 24, a Sikh man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Peshawar, when he was returning home in an auto-rickshaw.

The deceased was identified as Manmohan Singh.