PM to address Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurdwara Lakhpat Sahib

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch, Gujarat on Saturday.

According to a note by Prime Minister Office here, Modi is scheduled to address the gathering through video conferencing at 12:30 in the afternoon on 25 December.

Every year from 23-25 December, the Sikh Sangat of Gujarat celebrates the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib.

According to historical accounts, Guru Nanak Dev Ji had stayed at Lakhpat during the course of his travels. Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib has his relics including wooden footwear and palkhi (cradle) as well as manuscripts and markings scripts of Gurmukhi.

The Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib had suffered damages during the 2001 earthquake. Narendra Modi, who was then serving as Gujarat Chief Minister, had undertaken urgent measures to ensure repair of the damages.

The repair works of the Gurdwara initiated by Modi “showed the deep reverence of the Prime Minister for the faith, as also reflected in multiple recent endeavours, including the celebrations of 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, 350th Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji,” the PMO note further pointed out.