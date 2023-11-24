‘Sikh Jatha’ leaves for Pakistan to attend Guru Nanak’s birthday celebrations

A ‘Sikh Jatha’ left here on Friday for Pakistan for the ‘darshan’ of gurdwaras in the neighbouring country on the occasion of the 554th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued around 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the event scheduled to be held in the country from November 25 to December 4.

During the visit, the pilgrims, inter alia, would go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

Charge d’Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission, Aizaz Khan extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey.

”The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. Every year, a large number of Sikh Yatrees from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions,” the Pakistan High Commission said.