Padmashri Kamala Pujari is now more

Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari, 76, who carved a niche for her contribution in developing methods for preserving indigenous paddy varieties, passed away on Saturday at Government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Death of the septuagenarian tribal woman triggered an outpouring of grief with people from spectrum life including Chief Minister Mohan Majhi condoling her demise. Admitted in the state’s premiere government facility two days back, she died of cardiac arrest.

“Padma Shri Kamala Pujari played a champion role in preserving indigenous paddy varieties and other seeds. She also promoted organic farming. Her contribution towards environment protection was immense which Odisha and the nation can never forget,” Chief Minister Majhi stated in the condolence message.

Among others, the leader of opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep condolences over Pujari’s death.

Pujari, the unassuming tribal woman from Koraput district, contributed in the field of organic farming after honing basic techniques from MS Swaminathan Research Foundation.

In recognition of her contribution towards organ farming, she was conferred the coveted Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award-in 2019.