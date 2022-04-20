Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Owaisi terms Jahangirpuri encroachment drive as ‘War against poor’

Owaisi terms Jahangirpuri encroachment drive as ‘War against poor’

Owaisi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of punishing “poor Muslims for daring to stay alive.”

SNS | New Delhi | April 20, 2022 12:05 pm

Owaisi, Bengal, AIMIM, Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo: IANS)

Just after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) demanded police cover for carrying out an encroachment removal drive in riot-hit area Jahangirpuri, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, hit out at Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 

Owaisi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of punishing “poor Muslims for daring to stay alive.” 

He tweeted, “BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment, it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive.” 

Owaisi also questioned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “dubious role” in the proposed demolition drive.  

“Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals & cowardice?! His frequent refrain ‘police are not in our control’ won’t work here There isn’t even a pretence of legality or morality anymore. A hopeless situation” wrote Owaisi. 

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Supreme Court stops Anti encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri
Police need to begin door to door search campaign in Jahangirpuri: LoP
Fresh stone-pelting in Jahangirpuri, 14 teams of police to probe case