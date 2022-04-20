Owaisi terms Jahangirpuri encroachment drive as ‘War against poor’

Just after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) demanded police cover for carrying out an encroachment removal drive in riot-hit area Jahangirpuri, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, hit out at Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Owaisi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of punishing “poor Muslims for daring to stay alive.”

He tweeted, “BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment, it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive.”

Owaisi also questioned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “dubious role” in the proposed demolition drive.

“Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals & cowardice?! His frequent refrain ‘police are not in our control’ won’t work here There isn’t even a pretence of legality or morality anymore. A hopeless situation” wrote Owaisi.