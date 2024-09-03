Over 52 crore saplings planted across the country: Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said here on Tuesday that more than 52 crore saplings have been planted across the country so far under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

“Another milestone achieved in the tree plantation Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign. Initiated after a clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the campaign furthering Mission LiFE, more than 52 crore seedlings have been planted so far,” the minister wrote in a post on X.

The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5th June this year. He planted a peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in the national capital.

In a clarion call for the campaign, the prime minister made an appeal to everyone to contribute to a better planet and sustainable development through this initiative.

He said India has undertaken numerous collective efforts which have led to increased forest cover across the nation. “It would make you all very happy that in the last decade, India has undertaken numerous collective efforts which have led to increased forest cover across the nation. This is great for our quest for sustainable development. It is also commendable how local communities have risen to the occasion and taken a lead in this direction,” PM said.

This is great for our quest for sustainable development, he added.

It may be mentioned here that on 27th July, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar led a plantation drive in the national capital as part of the ambitious ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign that aims at increasing the green cover and enriching the ecology.

Dhankhar planted a sapling in honour of his mother at the Asita, an ecological park developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on the eastern floodplains of Yamuna opposite ITO.