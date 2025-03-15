Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav’s father passes away in Gurugram hospital

Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav’s father, Kadam Singh Yadav, passed away at a hospital in Gurugram on Saturday after a brief illness.

Kadam Singh Yadav, a former Railway Superintendent, was 90 years old. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram on Friday due to breathing difficulties and passed away around 9 am on Saturday.

His body was later taken to his native village, Jamalpur, in Gurugram district for the funeral.

His son, Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Alwar, was in Udaipur attending a programme when he received the news. He immediately left for his native village upon learning of his father’s demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries expressed their condolences over Kadam Singh Yadav’s passing.

PM Modi personally called his Cabinet colleague to offer his sympathies and support to the bereaved family.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa also conveyed their grief over Kadam Singh Yadav’s demise.