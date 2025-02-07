Bhupendra Yadav bats for conserving Aravalli mountain range

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, and Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh on Friday inaugurated the second-day session of the three-day Aravalli Green Wall Partnership Summit in Gurugram.

The summit focuses on rehabilitating degraded land in the Aravalli mountain range, enhancing groundwater levels, improving biodiversity conservation, and fostering community participation for sustainable land use. This program is being held in Gurugram under the joint aegis of the State Biodiversity Board and The Nature Conservancy India Solutions (NCIS).

Union Minister Yadav, addressing the conference, emphasized that Gurugram is rapidly emerging as a modern global city. Alongside various development projects, special attention must be given to green development.

He highlighted that there is clear evidence showing that when nature is allowed to develop at its own pace, humanity reaps its positive benefits. Yadav further stated that the Aravalli mountain range not only provides life-sustaining resources to the surrounding areas, including the national capital, Delhi, but also acts as a barrier to the spread of the desert.

In light of this, he urged everyone to contribute to the collective effort of conserving the Aravallis. Under the Aravalli Green Wall project, future collaboration will take place between social, religious, educational, and other institutions from Gurugram and nearby districts for the development of the Aravallis, which will also promote eco-tourism in the region.

The Union Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is fully committed to the Green Aravali campaign, with eco-restoration efforts already successfully carried out at various identified points across the Aravallis.

He highlighted that, under the Prime Minister’s guidance, the Central Government is spearheading significant campaigns like Mission Life and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam for nature and water conservation. The growing participation of the people in these initiatives has transformed them into powerful movements.

Expressing concern over the erosion in the Aravalli region, the Union Minister said that the increasing urbanization in the area poses a significant challenge. He said that the Aravalli mountain range plays a crucial role in maintaining biodiversity in Haryana.

Stressing the importance of promoting natural measures for Aravalli conservation, he added that efforts must also focus on improving soil health in the region. During his address, the Union Minister also outlined the division of the Aravalli region into different zones and urged various local institutions to actively participate in the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign.

Addressing the conference, Haryana Environment, Forest, and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh expressed that the people of Haryana are fortunate to have both the world’s oldest mountain range, the Aravallis, and the newest, the Shivaliks, spread across the state.

He said that our civilization, culture, and progress are all deeply connected to the environment. However, he acknowledged that in the relentless pursuit of modernity, we have become indifferent to our responsibilities towards nature, and the negative consequences of this neglect will be felt by future generations.

Minister Rao Narbir Singh highlighted the crucial role trees play in human life, from birth to death. He stressed the importance of planting trees during significant life events and taking responsibility for their care afterward. He pointed out that trees and plants are vital for water conservation, emphasizing that water cannot be preserved without them.

With the growing urbanization, he said that water conservation has become increasingly essential and called on everyone to take proactive steps in this direction. He urged people to plant and protect trees wherever possible, as this is key to addressing the ongoing water crisis.

Rao Narbir Singh also urged citizens to actively participate in forest conservation efforts. He said that while trees and plants can be planted, creating a forest is a natural process that cannot be replicated by human hands. He mentioned that the Forest Department is already undertaking serious initiatives in this regard and called on the general public to contribute to water conservation at their own level to ensure the success of this campaign.