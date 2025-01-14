Over 35 million devotees take holy dip in Sangam on Makar Sankranti

With over 35 million devotees taking a holy dip in the Sangam on Tuesday on the occasion of the first Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti, the grand and spiritually significant Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 continues to witness an overwhelming turnout of devotees.

The Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti bathing festivals concluded smoothly.

On Monday, the Paush Purnima bath concluded peacefully, while on Tuesday, during the Amrit Snan of Makar Sankranti, over 3.5 crore devotees took a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam.

On Paush Purnima, the Mela authorities claimed that 1.65 crore pilgrims took a dip in the Sangam, bringing the total number of devotees who bathed over two days to 5.15 crore.

CM Yogi has been closely monitoring the event from Gorakhpur, ensuring every aspect of the arrangements is meticulously managed.

On his instructions, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, along with the other senior officials, are maintaining a constant vigil over the arrangements at the fair.

The authorities have been actively engaging with devotees, saints, and Kalpvasis, ensuring smooth operations and addressing concerns with efficiency. Devotees have widely praised the administration and police for their promptness, effective crowd management, and well-coordinated arrangements during the Mahakumbh.

The world’s largest spiritual congregation began under the direction of PM Modi and the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On January 13 alone, over 1.62 crore devotees participated in the Paush Purnima bath at the Sangam.

The first Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti saw nearly two crore devotees, including saints, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims from across India and abroad, take a holy dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

To manage the massive gathering, a 24-hour control room has been set up to ensure constant surveillance and timely responses. CM Yogi has been personally receiving real-time updates, emphasising a divine, grand, and digital Mahakumbh. This year’s event, compared to previous Kumbh festivals, has been meticulously designed to be cleaner, safer, and better organised.

Spanning across a vast 1,000 acres, the Kumbh city has been divided into 25 sectors, each equipped with comprehensive facilities such as accommodation, food, electricity, water, sanitation, and security for saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees. Special teams have been deployed for disaster management to ensure a smooth experience for all.

In line with PM Modi’s vision of a ‘Digital Mahakumbh’, the entire fairground has been digitally mapped, featuring surveillance cameras, Google location support, and cashless transaction options via UPI integration. More than 60,000 police personnel have been deployed, with advanced technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) being used for crowd control, traffic management, and the lost and found system.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad highlighted the effective crowd management strategies. Advanced monitoring systems, including thermal imaging at night and real-time visuals from drones and CCTV cameras during the day, have ensured proper crowd control and safety.

The long stretch of ghats has been strategically utilised, reducing pressure on the Sangam Noj, with multiple ghats ensuring a smooth bathing experience for all pilgrims. Enhanced police presence on key roads and continuous rail traffic monitoring have further streamlined the movement of devotees.

DGP Prashant Kumar confirmed that special arrangements have also been made for devotees travelling from Prayagraj to other spiritual destinations such as Chitrakoot, Vindhyavasini Dham, Varanasi, and Ayodhya. Coordination between administrative and police teams in these cities has been reinforced to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience.

The comprehensive planning and technological integration at Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 stand as a testament to the Yogi government’s commitment to ensuring a safe, spiritually enriching, and unforgettable experience for every devotee attending this historic event.