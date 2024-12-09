Over 31,800 km roads, 1,400 bridges built in Assam: CM Sarma

In a step towards enhancing connectivity, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said his government has constructed over 31,800 km of roads and completed 1,400 bridges under various initiatives.

This infrastructure push aims to bolster connectivity and transform the state’s rural and urban transport networks.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma lauded the achievement as part of the “Assam Growth Story,” emphasizing that improving connectivity has been a cornerstone of the state’s development agenda.

“Improving connectivity in every nook and corner of the State has been the cornerstone of the Assam Growth Story,” he stated, highlighting the pivotal role of road and bridge construction under programs like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the Chief Minister’s Special Rural Connectivity Program.

Elaborating, Sarma said that a total of 9,066 roads stretching 31,869 km have been constructed. 1,401 bridges have been built across the state to enhance connectivity in remote and flood-prone areas. Under PMGSY-IV, 4,125 habitations with 250+ population were geo-tagged, and 3,322 habitations have already been connected.

Under PM – Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, 834 habitations across 652 villages were identified for connectivity. Aspirational districts in the state saw 543 habitations connected under dedicated schemes.

Assam, a state marked by its challenging terrain and vast river networks, has historically struggled with connectivity issues.

With initiatives like the PMGSY and state-led connectivity drives, the government has focused on bridging gaps in rural infrastructure.

The Brahmaputra, which flows through the heart of Assam, has posed a unique challenge, necessitating strategic bridge construction to link districts and reduce dependence on ferries.