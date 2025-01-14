Over 3.5 cr register for Pariksha Pe Charcha

The 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship initiative, has seen an overwhelming response, with over 3.5 crore students, teachers, and parents registering for the programme. This nationwide movement aims to turn exam-related stress into a celebration of learning, offering a positive and joyful outlook on education.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education today, participants have registered from both within India and abroad. Online registration for PPC 2025 was open from December 14 last to January 14 through the MyGov.in portal. The programme’s immense popularity reflects its success in promoting the mental well-being of students and encouraging a stress-free approach to examinations.

Advertisement

Organized annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the ministry, PPC has become an eagerly awaited event. The 7th edition of PPC in 2024 was held at Pragati Maidan here in a town hall format and garnered widespread acclaim for its impact.

Advertisement

In keeping with the spirit of PPC, a series of school-level activities kicked off on January 12, National Youth Day, and will continue until January 23, marking Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti. These activities are designed to foster holistic development and inspire students to view examinations as a festival (Utsav) rather than a burden. . These activities include; Indigenous games sessions, Marathon runs, meme competitions, Nukkad Natak, Yoga-cum-meditation sessions, Poster-making competitions, Inspirational film screenings, Mental health workshops and counselling sessions, and performances by CBSE, KVS, and NVS students