Over 29 lakh destitute women receive pension ahead of Diwali in UP

Over 29 lakh destitute women have received the third instalment of pension ahead of Diwali in Uttar Pradesh following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive in this regard.

The Chief Minister had directed that the third pension instalment be transferred to the accounts of destitute women under the Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana ahead of Diwali and Chhath festivals, officials here revealed on Wednesday.

The move aims to provide much-needed support to widows facing financial hardship and help them celebrate the festivals with joy. The Yogi government has ensured they receive this assistance without inconvenience.

CM Yogi has also instructed officials to ensure timely aid to every eligible woman, reinforcing his commitment to bring festive joy to even the most vulnerable households in the state.

The Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana supports widows aged 18 and above with an annual family income of up to Rs 2 lakh. To qualify, beneficiaries must not be receiving aid from any other state or central government pension scheme. This initiative serves as a lifeline for impoverished women who lack other forms of financial assistance.

In the 2024-25 financial year, pension distribution under this scheme has been managed in three quarterly instalments. During the first quarter, Rs 78,838.54 lakh was provided to 26.12 lakh beneficiaries. The second quarter saw Rs 91,517.75 lakh transferred to 28.47 lakh beneficiaries, while in the third quarter, ahead of Diwali, Rs 90,176.91 lakh was distributed to 29.03 lakh beneficiaries.

By ensuring the funds reached beneficiaries’ accounts before Diwali, the government has helped support their financial stability, allowing them to enjoy the festival without worry.

From 2024-25, the pension distribution process has been integrated with the Aadhaar-based Payment System and the Public Financial Management System (PFMS). This technological linkage enables direct transfers to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, making the process more efficient and transparent while ensuring timely payment for beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that no eligible woman in the state is denied the benefits of this pension scheme. Emphasising that every home should be lit up for Diwali, he affirmed the government’s commitment to this goal.

The Yogi administration has launched numerous initiatives for the underprivileged in the state, with the Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana being a key scheme that offers financial security to women.