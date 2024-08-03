Over 21.60 lakh youth in UP receive training under PMKVY: Minister

Over 21 lakh youth in Uttar Pradesh have been trained under the PMKVY scheme over the past nine years, with approximately 17 lakh receiving their certifications.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) aims to enhance the skills of the youth and facilitate their employment based on their qualifications.

Under this scheme, 1.50 crore youth have been trained nationwide. The program offers training with durations of three months, six months, and one year, and provides a certificate upon completion, which is recognized across the country.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agarwal stated here on Saturday that, “Following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, numerous programs are being implemented to enhance the skills of the youth in our state.”

“The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) is a key component of these efforts. So far, 21.60 lakh youth have been trained under this scheme in Uttar Pradesh, with 16.87 lakh receiving their certifications,” he added.

He further highlighted that, through the state government’s efforts to link trained youth with employment, 205 job fairs have been organized, resulting in the selection of 64,589 candidates. A total of Rs 179.91 crore has been allocated for the implementation of PMKVY in the state.

Out of the 8.93 lakh trainees who received certificates under the Short Term Training (STT) component of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), over 3.39 lakh have been registered on the Skill India Digital platform.

In the latest version of the scheme, PMKVY 4.0, more than 4.61 lakh candidates have been enrolled through 1,367 Skill India Centers.

These centers are established in various institutions including Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), AICTE-affiliated colleges, Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), PMKK, SSC, CBSE Schools, NIELIT, SDI Raebareli, CIPET, DIAV, HARDICON Training Centers, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Cantonment Boards, and JNV.

Enrollment in training programs related to new-age job roles is on the rise, with a total of 73,516 candidates registering for specialized courses such as Solar PV Installer (Suryamitra), Technician 5G–Active Network Installation, Solar PV Installer–Electrical, Electronics Machine Maintenance Executive, and Solar LED Technician.