‘Over 2000 cases of violence against Hindus, other minorities in Bangladesh’

Nearly 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities were reported in Bangladesh till December 8, according to Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. The government, he said, has taken “serious” note of these incidents and shared its concern with the Bangladesh government.

Mr Singh also told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that 112 cases of violence against minorities were reported in Pakistan.

Advertisement

“2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh were reported till 8th December 2024 and 112 cases were reported till October 2024. Zero cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in other neighbouring countries (except Pakistan and Bangladesh). Government has taken serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the Government of Bangladesh,” the minister said.

Advertisement

He said India expected the Bangladesh government to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of minorities. He added that the High Commission of India in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation in the neighbouring country.

“India expects that the Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities. The same has also been reiterated during the visit of the Foreign Secretary to Bangladesh on December 9, 2024. The High Commission of India in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation related to the minorities in Bangladesh closely,” he informed the lower House.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had visited Dhaka earlier this month and met with Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hossain. During the talks, he raised the issue of attacks on minorities, including Hindus, with Bangladesh leaders and officials and reiterated India’s views on the attacks.

“We had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties,” he said.